Forum: School for Humans series a reminder of conditions necessary for thriving

School for Humans series a reminder of conditions necessary for thriving
What a refreshing start to the new year to see The Straits Times launch School for Humans, a new Opinion series that seeks to deepen Singapore’s conversation on education.
Deputy Opinion editor Mubin Saadat put it in a nutshell when he described the changes we need in our attitudes towards and understanding of education ( Back to school? Let’s approach education in a new light – minus the glare
American educator Robert Pianta also makes an important point in his commentary about how the turning point in his teaching was not a new technique but trust ( Holding students’ attention in digital age begins with trust. Teachers need space to build it
I believe that if our leaders, not just parents and educators, took these lessons to heart, we might cultivate a society with new motivations to do better as humans in a troubled world.
