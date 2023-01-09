Forum: Sample wastewater of flights from China

Wastewater sequencing, also known as sewage epidemiology, is a method of monitoring and tracking the spread of infectious diseases by analysing genetic material found in wastewater samples.

Singapore has used this method in battling Covid-19.

Countries such as Malaysia are monitoring samples from flights from China to check for evidence of Covid-19.

I agree with Singapore’s stance not to put restrictions on travellers from China, but it may also be a good idea for us to monitor the wastewater of flights from China.

Keiichi Hayashi (Dr)