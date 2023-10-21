Forum: Saltwater crocodiles are not to be trifled with

NParks’ decision to put down the large saltwater crocodile spotted on a beach in Marina East Drive was necessary to ensure public safety (Public divided over NParks decision to put down crocodile, Oct 13).

In Australia, where I lived and worked for several years, saltwater crocodiles are treated with supreme caution and respect as apex predators which are territorial and do stalk humans as prey. Instances of fatal human-crocodile conflict are well documented. In February, a 3.6m-long saltwater crocodile was put down in Mackay in Queensland after it was observed to be stalking humans and displaying other aggressive behaviour.

Living in a dense urban environment, Singaporeans are largely sheltered from nature’s more hazardous facets, such as rip tides that can drown the strongest swimmers, erratic weather patterns whose sudden changes can be fatal, and animals preying on humans.

They are thus understandably easily lulled into a false sense of safety, and may view coexistence with nature through romanticised lenses.

Singaporeans are already shocked by the blood and gore of non-fatal attacks on humans by wild boars, which are not apex predators. With a bite force that is three times that of lions and tigers, a saltwater crocodile attack would almost certainly be many times worse.

Woon Wee Min