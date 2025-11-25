Forum: Safeguards in allied health training preserve professional standards

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Recent coverage about proposed new training pathways for allied health professionals (AHPs) has raised important questions among the public and the healthcare community ( Allied health professionals to be trained to support patients holistically , Nov 21).

As Singapore strengthens its health workforce, it is essential that public understanding of how AHPs are trained and licensed remains accurate.

Under the Allied Health Professions Act (2011), occupational therapists, physiotherapists and other allied health practitioners are recognised as distinct regulated professions. Every AHP discipline has its own protected title, competency requirements, educational pathway and supervised practice expectations. These safeguards ensure that patients receive care from professionals with the depth and scope of training required for their specific needs.

Some recent coverage has created the impression that individuals may “top up” their way into another AHP title through modular learning. We would like to clarify that while cross-disciplinary training is valuable – especially in integrated and community care – modular learning cannot substitute for full accredited professional training, nor does it confer eligibility to practise in another profession’s scope.

Professional titles such as occupational therapist, physiotherapist and speech and language therapist are granted only upon completion of a comprehensive accredited programme that includes discipline-specific theory, practical skills and diverse clinical placements.

For example, occupational therapy education in Singapore aligns with benchmarks set by the World Federation of Occupational Therapists, which require broad competency across physical rehabilitation, cognitive and psychosocial intervention, developmental practice and community-based care. These requirements cannot be condensed into short courses without compromising quality, safety or international recognition.

Preserving these standards is critical because AHPs work with individuals who often have complex needs, including older adults, persons with dementia, people recovering from stroke or injury, children with developmental challenges and those with mental health conditions.

Clear professional scopes and competencies protect the public and ensure that each practitioner brings the appropriate level of expertise.

At the same time, we fully support national efforts to enhance inter-professional collaboration, expand community care capabilities and strengthen shared foundational competencies across the AHP workforce.

Modular blocks can play a meaningful role in supporting these aims when appropriately aligned with accredited professional training pathways. These broader competencies should complement – not replace – each profession’s accredited depth of training.

As discussions evolve, ongoing clarity will help reassure the public and sustain confidence in the high standards that have long defined allied health education and practice in Singapore.

Gabriel Kwek

President

Singapore Association of Occupational Therapists