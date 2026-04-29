Forum: Safeguard diversity in heartland malls

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I refer to the article “Concerns over diversity as The Clementi Mall changes hands” (April 23).

Singapore has long prided itself on being a global hub that welcomes foreign investment. This openness has brought prosperity and vibrancy to our economy. Yet, as recent developments at The Clementi Mall show, the influx of foreign landlords and tenants can also create unease among residents and small businesses. One resident noted how a traditional kueh shop was replaced by an overseas bubble tea chain.

When rents rise sharply and local brands struggle to survive, the character of our heartland malls risks being diluted. Residents worry about losing halal options, familiar shops, and the cultural diversity that makes these spaces feel like home.

Singapore can have the best of both worlds. Just as we curate hawker centres to preserve heritage and variety, we should consider a guiding framework for heartland malls. Recognising that malls are private property, incentives would work better than mandates.

Possible measures could include:

Property tax rebates for landlords who maintain local diversity in tenant mix.

Rental stability for longstanding local businesses, supported by co-funding or leasing advice via a “heartland retail commission”.

Anchoring beloved home-grown brands alongside foreign entrants, rather than defaulting to the highest bidder.

Grassroots advisers and town councils could also conduct annual “retail health checks” – simple surveys asking residents which shops they value most. Diversity would be defined by the community, not just by planners.

Foreign investment should be seen as an opportunity to enrich our retail landscape. With thoughtful policies and intentional support, we can keep malls profitable while safeguarding inclusivity and diversity.

Keith Wong