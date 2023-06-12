Forum: Safe participation of service personnel a priority for Safra and Army runs

We thank Mr Loh Gin Chye for his letter, “Why link subsidy to PES for Safra & Army runs?” (June 9).

All active personnel and NSmen will receive the subsidies, but must have the necessary medical clearance to protect their health and safety.

For this group of participants, only those with Physical Employment Standards (PES) A to B2 can participate in the 21km Half Marathon and 10km race.

Participants seeking deviation from PES requirements may submit the state of health and clearance from certified medical practitioners to the organisers.

We wish all participants a safe and enjoyable Safra Singapore Bay Run and Army Half Marathon 2023.

BG (NS) Kenneth Liow

Director, National Service Affairs

Vice-President of Safra

Chairman, Executive Committee of SSBR & AHM 2023