Forum: Safe participation of service personnel a priority for Safra and Army runs

Updated
21 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

We thank Mr Loh Gin Chye for his letter, “Why link subsidy to PES for Safra & Army runs?” (June 9).

All active personnel and NSmen will receive the subsidies, but must have the necessary medical clearance to protect their health and safety.

For this group of participants, only those with Physical Employment Standards (PES) A to B2 can participate in the 21km Half Marathon and 10km race.

Participants seeking deviation from PES requirements may submit the state of health and clearance from certified medical practitioners to the organisers.  

We wish all participants a safe and enjoyable Safra Singapore Bay Run and Army Half Marathon 2023.

BG (NS) Kenneth Liow
Director, National Service Affairs
Vice-President of Safra
Chairman, Executive Committee of SSBR & AHM 2023

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top