Forum: Sad to hear grocer selling ‘ugly’ produce is closing down

I was disappointed to hear that online grocer UglyFood is closing down. As a consumer who values sustainability and reducing food waste, I was excited about UglyFood’s potential to make a positive impact on the food ecosystem.

UglyFood was founded in 2021 with the mission of eliminating food waste and making sustainability a part of everyday life. It achieved this by selling excess or “ugly” produce, as well as its own branded products and sustainably sourced goods. This innovative approach not only addressed the issue of food waste, but also made sustainable options more accessible and affordable for consumers.

Unfortunately, it seems that UglyFood was unable to overcome the challenges it faced. This is a missed opportunity for not only UglyFood, but also the food industry and society as a whole.

The issue of food waste is a pressing one, with an estimated one-third of all food produced going to waste globally. Companies like UglyFood have the potential to make a significant dent in this problem, while also promoting sustainability and supporting small farmers.

I urge the food industry to continue exploring innovative approaches to reducing food waste and promoting sustainability. It is not too late to make a difference, and every little bit counts.

Martin Lee Ming Han