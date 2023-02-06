Forum: Root for best leaders, regardless of gender

I am bemused by Insight editor Lin Suling’s column, “Jacinda Ardern – We could use more women leaders like her” (Jan 20).

While she rightfully calls the former New Zealand prime minister brave, empathetic and astute, it is questionable that these attributes abide solely in women leaders. Are we not perpetuating biologically deterministic theories about the sexes by linking character traits with gender?

Ms Lin’s admittedly “short account of female political power” praised women leaders for being inspirational, selfless, sincere communicators, action-oriented, empathetic, practical and inclusive. However, in my 30 years of working life, I have come across women leaders who do not exemplify these qualities. While we decry historically male-dominated gender biases, has the pendulum now swung the other way?

If so, we should then move away from the outmoded belief that stellar leadership qualities are the sole preserve of a single gender.

We would perhaps do better to root for the best leaders, regardless of gender, who possess desirable qualities.

We could instead strive for diversity in leadership, rather than reinforce the trope that different genders are programmed differently. Which gender makes better leaders is a plain red herring.

Amos Wu Pom Hin