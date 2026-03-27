Forum: Review needed for HDB renovation rules beyond permit stage

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A recent experience with prolonged renovation in a Queenstown HDB block seems to have highlighted a gap in how renovation works are managed, particularly once they move beyond the permit-controlled phase.

While HDB guidelines typically provide renovation timelines of about three months for new flats and one month for resale flats, this project has stretched from October 2025 and is expected to continue until May 2026.

A total of seven renovation permits have been issued so far, extending the renovation period beyond initial expectations. After the permit-controlled stage, the remaining works were classified as non-permit or “DIY” works. These include activities such as carpentry installation, electrical works, non-structural partitioning and painting.

However, HDB’s renovation guidelines and website do not appear to clearly define what constitutes “DIY” works or non-permit works.

Although not subject to permits, such activities can still generate intermittent drilling, cutting, knocking and installation noise over extended periods, with no clear completion timeline or visibility for affected residents.

The situation was compounded when a communicated contractor’s Schedule of Works indicated a “no-work” period in March. Arrangements were made accordingly at home, including during a period of post-surgery recovery. Despite this, window installation works were carried out during this period following the late issuance of a new permit, without prior clarification.

This raises questions on whether current rules sufficiently cover the full renovation process. In particular, there appears to be limited oversight once works move beyond the permit framework, and unclear expectations on how HDB estate management should respond when schedules are not adhered to or concerns remain unresolved.

These issues are especially relevant in mature estates such as Queenstown. With increasing resale activity, more new home owners are undertaking extensive renovations.

At the same time, many long-time residents are elderly and may not be familiar with digital reporting channels or escalation processes, and may therefore be less able to seek timely assistance when faced with prolonged disturbances.

Residents are not opposed to renovation. However, they rely on clarity, consistency and reasonable protection from avoidable disruption, particularly when schedules have been communicated and relied upon.

It may be timely to review how renovation activities are regulated beyond the permit stage, including clearer definitions of non-permit works, reasonable completion timelines, improved transparency, and more defined oversight responsibilities for estate management.

Kwang Kok Keong, Michael