Forum: Review booking system at driving centres

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I am writing to express my frustration regarding the registration and appointment-booking process at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre for new students .

I recently signed my daughter up to start her driving lessons at the driving centre. However, after paying the enrolment fees, I was dismayed to find that the system effectively freezes any progress.

I discovered that there were virtually no available slots for the initial appointment to go down for the mandatory eye test and further registration requirements such as the photo-taking session.

While I understand that the demand for driving licences is high, the current system creates an absurd situation and raises serious ethical and consumer protection questions.

First is the question of transparency. The online payment portal does not warn new users that the mandatory initial appointment is fully booked for months. If consumers knew they would be stuck at “Step 1” for half a year or more, many would not hand over their money so readily.

Second, enrolment fees cover a membership valid for one year. If a student cannot book an initial appointment for more than six months, he effectively loses half the value of his membership. This forces students to pay extension fees later, penalising them for the centre’s inability to deliver.

And last but most importantly, the centre is holding on to pre-paid funds without delivering on timely value. It collects this upfront cost in advance but has no way of fulfilling the most basic requirement.

Given that the cost of driving lessons at these centres has risen, it is time that this issue is made aware to the authorities for scrutiny.

Warren Marc Lim