Forum: Retiree’s credit card concerns resolved amicably by bank

We thank Ms Cheong Seok Pheng for her feedback in the letter “Bank asked retiree to place FD to retain credit cards” (Dec 6).

We understand her concerns, and have since resolved the matter amicably with her.

We would like to clarify that it is the bank’s practice to advise all our customers on the best possible solutions when alerted to any changes to their employment status.

We appreciate customers’ feedback that allows us to make continuous improvements in our processes and customer experience.

Abigail Han

Head, Corporate Communications

Maybank Singapore Limited