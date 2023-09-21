Forum: Remove facing seats in buses

The issue of passengers resting their feet on bus seats has been around for a very long time (Why do some Singaporeans behave badly on public buses and what can bus captains do?, Sept 14).

While the nation aspires to be a civilised society, there will always be the misbehaving minority who feel self-entitled and are inconsiderate to fellow commuters. No amount of education can help to change their behaviour unless there are regulations to penalise offenders.

Public buses should be better designed to deter inconsiderate behaviour by passengers. Instead of having some facing seats, the seats should all face the front, preventing people from resting their feet on the opposite seats.

While facing seats allow groups of up to four people to sit together, they are not pleasant for commuting as passengers have to sit facing backwards while the bus is on the move.

There is also often not much legroom, especially for strangers sitting opposite each other.

Gary Teo Teck Chye