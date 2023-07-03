Forum: Removal of mid-year exams has enriched me in other ways

The removal of mid-year examinations has prompted much discussion (Students need more support in preparing for the Primary School Leaving Examination, June 29; and Beef up parent engagement to better understand PSLE worries, July 1).

The decision to remove the exams was meant to give students space to develop their interests, and allow them to focus on their learning and less on marks. It was carefully calibrated to reduce the pressure on students and develop in them a joy for learning.

Initially, I was apprehensive about what this would mean for my learning. The mid-year examinations would have been a good gauge of my capabilities, especially for such a crucial O-level year.

But my views shifted because I had novel experiences that I would otherwise not have had. In place of the exams, my peers and I were granted the opportunity to visit workplaces, try out a multitude of other activities such as in-line skating and balloon sculpting, and broaden our horizons beyond the classroom. We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.

Timed practices were arranged to spur students to start their revision ahead of time.

Students must take the removal of mid-year exams in their stride and continue enriching themselves with knowledge and ensure that they remain eager to learn, and not just academically. As Aristotle said, “Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.”

Bettina Koo Min Rei, 16

Secondary 4