Forum: Remind seniors to eat enough protein to avoid muscle loss

I went for two Screen For Life health screenings in the last five years, and my blood glucose, blood cholesterol and blood pressure were all found to be normal.

Perhaps this profile is getting rare for my age band of 50 to 55, as the doctors reviewing my health screening report were all very happy to see it.

But I noticed that none of the doctors I saw at the health screenings discussed the risk of sarcopenia with me. As I understand it, sarcopenia – muscle mass loss due to ageing – is very common among our seniors, and will put great pressure on our healthcare system as the population continues to age.

Loss of muscle mass can lead to clinical frailty, which is associated with a poorer quality of life and with increased risks of hospitalisation and poor surgical outcomes. There is no effective treatment for sarcopenia.

Given the rising prevalence of sarcopenia, its consequences and the burden it exerts on the healthcare system, healthcare workers should try to advise even healthy older adults on how to lower the risk of sarcopenia.

While exercise can help, it is critical to get enough protein to fight sarcopenia. Older adults who are 50 and above will need to consume about 1.2g of protein per kilogram of body weight, while adults below 50 need about 0.8g per kilogram of body weight.

Protein-rich sources of food include tofu, soya milk, eggs, lean meat and fish.

It is important to know that the timing of protein intake is also critical. Studies have shown that insufficient protein intake per meal affects muscle protein synthesis, even when the protein requirement for the day has been met.

While diabetes and cardiovascular diseases loom large, healthcare workers should not let sarcopenia slip under the radar.

Lim Teck Koon