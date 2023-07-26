Forum: Remind residents of rules on hanging Singapore flags

It’s near Singapore’s National Day again, and grassroots organisations and town councils have been hanging national flags along the outer parapet of HDB blocks and buildings.

However, I have noticed many home owners still hanging their washing along the parapet, partially or wholly covering the national flags.

Perhaps this year’s flag display could be the first time for some homes, and residents may not be aware that under the

Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Rules,

“the (national) Flag shall

not be displayed below any other flag, emblem or object”.

The penalty for any contravention is a fine not exceeding $1,000.

The town councils should display an advisory near lift landings regarding this issue to educate residents and to avoid similar acts in future.

Tiong Choon Hin