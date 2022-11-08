Forum: Relocation of Jurong Regional Library seems like a waste

Updated
Published
1 min ago

I and many other long-time patrons of Jurong Regional Library are disappointed at the planned relocation (Jurong library to be relocated as part of development plan for area, Nov 4).

The regional library was last refurbished in June 2004. Even so, many would agree that the library is in extremely good condition. Kudos to both users and the National Library Board for maintaining it so well. I have seen how the interior layout has been reconfigured over the years to cater to the evolving needs of its patrons – individuals and families from all walks of life. It seems a significant waste of resources to relocate it now. 

I urge the Urban Redevelopment Authority to seek and consider public opinion on retaining this library in its existing location.

Tan Chor Hoon

