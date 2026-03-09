Forum: Relocate bins to create 30m smoke-free buffer at bus stops

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The medical consensus is clear: Chronic exposure to second-hand smoke increases risks of lung cancer and respiratory ailments.

While Singapore has made strides in tobacco control, a significant gap remains in protecting commuters from involuntary inhalation at public transport nodes.

Currently, litter bins are often placed just 2m to 5m from bus shelters. These bins act as magnets for smokers. During peak hours, smoke drifts directly into crowded shelters.

The situation is often worsened by cleaning contractors who move bins even closer to the bus bay for their own convenience when emptying them from trucks.

To support the Healthier SG vision and the tobacco deterrents, I propose that all bins be relocated to a minimum of 30m from bus stops.

A 30m buffer serves two purposes. First, it moves the primary smoke drift away from the crowd. Second, it forces smokers to walk farther to the bus, allowing residual smoke on their breath and clothing to dissipate before they enter the confined space of a public bus.

Fewer bins in shopping malls have not caused mass littering, and commuters can similarly adapt to walking farther to throw their waste.

To ensure success, I suggest:

Visual markers: Implementing ground markings (similar to bicycle-sharing yellow boxes) to define smoking-permitted zones.

Contractor oversight: Ensuring contractors do not shift bins back towards shelters for operational ease.

Hot spot examples for reviews: Narrow and smaller bus stops are good examples. One place where pedestrians are forced to walk through constant plumes of smoke is the walkway from HarbourFront Centre to Seah Im Interchange.

If we want to encourage a “car-lite” society, the commute must be healthy and accessible.

I urge the authorities to coordinate on a logical, low-cost solution to protect the fundamental right of non-smokers to breathe clean air.

William Yen