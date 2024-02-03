Forum: Regulate sale of health supplements

Unlike cosmetic and aesthetic skincare products, which are regulated by recognised international bodies, vitamin supplements are not regulated (HSA removed over 12,000 listings of illegal health products in 2023, Jan 31).

Health supplements do not require approval by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) before they can be sold locally as the ingredients used are generally well established and not intended for medicinal purposes.

Supplements can be restricted or removed from the marketplace only if the HSA proves that they are unsafe, which may mean the harm has already been done.

Supplements often make claims on the bottles, such as the amount of vitamin in a capsule, but these are not verified.

The HSA should consider implementing across-the-board – and not just voluntary – third-party testing, which is a control process where an independent laboratory assesses a product to see if it meets certain criteria and standards.

Jeffrey Hah