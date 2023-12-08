Forum: Regular reviews by MOE ensure teachers’ salaries are competitive

We refer to Mr Chan Whye Shiung’s feedback regarding teachers seeking ways to supplement their income (MOE should relax rules on teachers working after school hours, Dec 5).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) regularly reviews teachers’ salaries to ensure that their overall pay package remains market-competitive. This helps us to continue to attract and retain good teachers.

The most recent review was in October 2022, when MOE increased teachers’ salaries by 5 to 10 per cent. From this year, the overall deposits and payouts for the Connect plan, a 30-year retention plan for teachers, have also been increased by about 20 per cent.

Teachers who wish to give paid private tuition are required to seek MOE’s approval, and they can do so only under specific conditions.

This requirement helps to ensure that teachers’ participation in external activities does not affect their official duties, and is aligned to the Public Service’s position on public officers engaging in external activities.

Teo Eng Siang

Divisional Director, HR Strategy & Leadership Division

Ministry of Education