Forum: Refine emergency response team scheme to protect first-responders in crisis situations

While we pay tribute to firefighter Edward Go for his service to our nation, it may also be time for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to review the Company Emergency Response Team (Cert) scheme.

Public or industrial buildings that satisfy certain conditions are required to appoint a fire safety manager and set up a Cert that includes at least four emergency response team (ERT) members who have undergone fire and rescue training, or first aid training.

The team aims to control an incident and minimise harm before the SCDF’s arrival.

The duties of ERT members can be physically challenging. They include rushing back to the Cert assembly area within one minute to get geared up, and arriving at the incident location within five minutes.

For higher-risk premises, ERT members may have to perform even more physically demanding tasks, such as carrying a breathing apparatus set that weighs approximately 18kg.

It is almost impossible for building owners to find tenants who are willing to take on the physically demanding duties of an ERT member.

To meet the SCDF’s minimum ERT requirements, building owners typically get the building’s security and cleaning contractors to provide Cert-trained staff.

Anybody can be an ERT member, regardless of age.

However, the reality is that as people age, health and fitness may deteriorate. In some cases, serious medical conditions may develop without people even realising it.

In Singapore, the average age of cleaners is 60, and that of security officers, 54. It is tough – and potentially dangerous – for older cleaners or security officers to handle emergencies and to rescue others.

The SCDF should set an age limit for ERT members.

A person can undergo the training required for certain premises without a mandatory medical examination.

For other categories of Cert premises, one can simply declare oneself to be fit, and avoid a medical screening.

This is potentially dangerous, as some people, eager for employment, may falsely declare their fitness just to attend and pass the training. The SCDF should mandate and pay for regular medical checks to determine the continued fitness of ERT members.

The owners of premises are always finding it difficult to form their Certs and to replace members who resign.

While the concept of controlling an incident before the SCDF’s arrival is theoretically sound, the SCDF must also be realistic and consider the ground situation of all premises.

It should be flexible about the Cert requirements of premises which, despite their best efforts, are unable to maintain a fully staffed Cert.

Benjamin Ng C.K.