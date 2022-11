With the 2022 World Cup commencing on Nov 20, I hope Singapore Pools and the authorities will redouble their efforts to remind and warn the public of the dangers of problem gambling.

The occasional flutter might seem harmless, but that is exactly how the seeds of problem gambling are sown.

The lure of easy money and a quick windfall may be too tempting for many, especially if they are already laden with debt and see gambling as an opportunity to escape it.

Chan Whye Shiung