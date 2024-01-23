Forum: Recognise that families of the dead have needs too

The Ang Chin Moh Foundation refers to media reports on the unsettled feelings of residents in Mandai following the National Environment Agency’s announcement of a planned columbarium there (New funeral services and columbarium complex planned in Mandai Avenue, Dec 18, 2023).

These reactions from residents whenever a funerary facility _ a funeral service hall, columbarium or crematorium – is planned in their area are not new. While everyone wants to respect their dearly departed, nobody wants their resting place next to them.

People seem to be getting more intolerant of noise from pre-schools, playgrounds, and weddings and funerals at void decks.

We must change this lack of recognition of others’ needs with social intervention through government agencies, education, religious groups and community organisations if we are to remain a cohesive, friendly and empathetic society.

Singapore faces the challenge of limited land and space. Do we provide land for the living or space for the dead?

Residents near a planned funerary facility fear that it will impact negatively on the future resale prices of their properties. They also say there will be more noise and traffic congestion. Will this happen or are these reactions just part of the Nimby (Not In My Back Yard) Syndrome?

Traffic congestion and sustained noise levels can be higher at major shopping malls than at funerary facilities. There are also shopping malls and in-demand dwellings on previous cemeteries or adjacent to crematoriums and columbariums. These include Bishan, Bidadari and Orchard.

Singaporeans must decide where they want their dearly departed to rest. We must accept them within our community, and not, as suggested, have them placed on offshore islands (National plan needed to deal with space for burial sites, Jan 20), or neighbouring countries.

We all have different needs at different times. These change as we grow. We must understand the needs of everyone in our society. With understanding and acceptance, Singapore’s social fabric can continue to strengthen.

Ang Ziqian

Founder

Ang Chin Moh Foundation