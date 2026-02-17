Forum: Recognise dedicated school coaches who shape lives through sport

While I applaud the dedication of the many coaches who have worked tirelessly with our national athletes at high-stakes competitions ( Over 200 coaches recognised for their efforts at four major Games in 2025 , Feb 13), I would like to draw attention to the many other coaches who have also gone above and beyond for their athletes at schools.

Across Singapore, numerous sports coaches work skilfully and passionately with students of varying proficiency levels, often across multiple schools. Many are paid hourly, and some could have pursued other professional paths offering greater financial stability or pay, given their qualifications and experience. Yet, they choose to coach, despite the sometimes sporadic nature of the work, driven by their love for the sport and their commitment to nurturing, guiding and encouraging the young athletes under their care.

In my years as a school athlete, and later as a parent supporting my children in their sporting pursuits, I have experienced the profound impact of dedicated coaches. They imparted lessons that could never be fully taught in the classroom. They believed in us, even when we doubted ourselves. They lifted our spirits when we felt we could not go on. They did not view us merely as potential medallists, but simply urged us to strive for our best and to embody a true spirit of excellence. This meant not cutting corners during warm-ups, giving our all in every training session, and having the courage to rise again and again, even in moments of disappointment and darkness.

Given the competitive nature of sport, not every athlete will win medals at the inter-school level, and few will progress to the international stage. Nevertheless, school coaches continue to invest time, energy and heart in their athletes. They believe deeply in the value of sport in building resilience, perseverance, camaraderie, sportsmanship and respect. Above all, they believe in their athletes and see them for who they are, beyond results and podium finishes.

For these reasons, I hope Singapore can broaden its recognition to include not only coaches who have guided athletes to success at major games, but also the many dedicated school coaches who quietly and faithfully shape lives through sport every day.

Yvonne Kong-Ho