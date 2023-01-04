Forum: Reasons to prefer executive flats and maisonettes over executive condos

The Housing Board said it stopped building executive flats and executive maisonettes after the Executive Condominium Housing Scheme was introduced (HDB has to strike a balance between size and supply of BTO flats, Jan 2).

Executive flats and maisonettes are generally bigger than executive condominiums, and are located in HDB estates with no boundary walls or facilities such as swimming pools and gyms.

I believe many Singapore residents prefer them over executive condos as they are used to the living environment in HDB estates, and executive flats and maisonettes are comparatively cheaper. It is no wonder they are reaching million-dollar prices. The HDB should respond to this demand and build them again.

Gan Kok Tiong