Forum: Rail Corridor not lit at night to facilitate nocturnal wildlife movement

We thank Ms Low Lay Kim for her letter “Lamp posts needed along Rail Corridor” (Nov 4).

The Rail Corridor is a continuous green passage that allows wildlife movement between major green spaces, and serves as a habitat and source of food for Singapore’s native fauna, particularly those from the nearby Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. To facilitate nocturnal wildlife movement, the Rail Corridor is not lit at night, and lighting is provided only at certain access points and essential walking paths leading to amenities.

The Rail Corridor also serves as a recreational corridor for the public, who can use the trail for activities like jogging and cycling, or to simply take a stroll and appreciate the greenery and heritage structures. For safety reasons, we encourage visitors to exit the Rail Corridor by nightfall, and to take extra care if you are still within the Rail Corridor when it gets dark.

Lim Liang Jim

Group Director, Conservation

National Parks Board