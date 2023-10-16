Forum: QR code makes it easier for most donors to use e-payments

We thank Mr Ng Yong Hwee for his letter, “How some people may feel left out amid digitalisation” (Oct 5).

We are grateful for his mother’s contribution to Community Chest, which supports over 200 critical social services helping individuals and families in need.

We regret that his mother was unable to use the QR code. Since 2020, we have used a QR code to make it easier for most donors to use increasingly common options such as credit and debit cards and PayNow. This approach also allows tax deductions to be provided to our donors automatically.

We recognise that some seniors may be less digitally savvy. Besides approaching their family and friends, seniors can also approach digital ambassadors at various community clubs and public libraries to learn digital skills, including how to handle mobile payments.

We look forward to the continued support from individuals and corporates to meet the current and future needs in the social service sector.

Charmaine Leung

Managing director

Community Chest