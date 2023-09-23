Forum: Public transport fare hikes a blow to many

The recent announcement to increase the public transport fares by up to 11 cents in December will not be taken kindly (Bus, train fares to rise by up to 11 cents for adults; new $96 concession pass for low-wage workers, Sept 19).

Fares rose by 2.9 per cent in 2022, and this year’s increase is the steepest since the hike in 2019.

With the recent rise in the goods and services tax and price increases due to inflation, people are scrimping in all possible ways. Many are struggling to make ends meet and have been scaling back from eating out or buying expensive items.

They spend only on necessities like food, groceries, medicine, utilities and transport. And public transport is the most affordable way for many to get to work and for outings with the family.

It was reported that the fare hike was due mainly to a rise in energy prices in 2022, as well as higher inflation and wages.

It would also be helpful if the transport operators can reveal the breakdown of their expenses. Why the rush to increase fares at such substantial rates?

Donny Ho Boon Tiong

