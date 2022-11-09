Forum: Public to be more proactively informed of military activities

We thank Mr David Lim Yeow Chuan for his letter, “Mindef should alert the public proactively about detonation activities” (Nov 8).

The Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces have reviewed the incident. Apart from having the weekly SAF Military and Live-Firing Exercises advisory published on the Mindef website, we will increase public awareness of these activities through our social media platforms.

The Nov 5 detonation activity was a routine and planned one, and was conducted with the necessary safety and control measures in place. We apologise for any alarm or inconvenience caused.

Tania Koh

Director, Public Communications

Ministry of Defence

