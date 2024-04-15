Forum: Public can help create richer arts scene here

The 2023 Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey reveals that graduates in the arts, media and design had the lowest rate of employment and the lowest median gross monthly salary (Starting pay for arts, design and media grads up, but still lower than in other sectors. April 3). These figures reflect the challenges that artists in Singapore face in finding jobs and getting recognition.

The arts can open our eyes to what is beautiful, agonising or simply mundane. Support and funding for this overlooked industry are imperative to ensure the enrichment of our collective experiences.

This starts with us, the public. Small acts like going to art fairs and conventions and museums expose us to the wide scope of art not just in Singapore but also around the world. Supporting these events also helps foster our arts scene. Even following artists on social media is an indispensable show of support.

More spaces should be created for budding artists to showcase and sell their works. More jobs should also be created in industries such as animation and the fine arts, to encourage a more creative society diverse in its talents.

Nurturing the arts scene in Singapore creates rich heritage and culture that can be shared and remembered. It creates an atmosphere where people are invited to express themselves, which is especially important as we work towards a more inclusive society.

Let’s make the arts an intrinsic and inalienable part of Singaporean society, preserving ourselves in brushstrokes, prose and dance.

Lee Shimin, 17

Secondary 4