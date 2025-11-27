Forum: PSLE is not a verdict, it is a checkpoint

Every November, PSLE results day evokes a familiar swirl of emotions: pride, relief, anxiety, celebration and reflection. For many families, it marks an important milestone. But one truth becomes clearer each year: PSLE results tell us something about a child but not everything.

When I received my own PSLE score of 189 many years ago, it felt like a defining moment. Back then, students within the 188-200 range had the option to choose between the Express or Normal Academic stream, a decision that, at age 12, felt monumental. Yet, looking back, that number has had far less influence on my life than I once imagined. What shaped me far more were mentors, opportunities, character, and the experiences that happened long after secondary school.

This mirrors a larger shift happening across the education landscape. Singapore’s meritocracy has always valued hard work and academic excellence, but meritocracy itself must evolve as society changes. The move from T-score to Achievement Level banding, the development of specialised programmes and an increasing emphasis on applied learning reflect a recognition that talent is diverse and cannot be captured by a single metric.

Young people today will enter a world marked by rapid technological change, global challenges, and jobs that do not yet exist. In that environment, success will depend not only on academic ability, but also on adaptability, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, creativity and resilience. These qualities develop through varied experiences, not solely through examinations.

This is why our collective mindset must shift. If we continue to view PSLE as a make-or-break moment, we inadvertently reinforce a narrow definition of success. But if we embrace a broader understanding of merit, we empower our children to explore, fail, learn and grow without fear.

Holistic development matters. A child who may not excel academically at 12 may flourish later with strengths in leadership, empathy, design, technology or problem-solving. Growth is rarely linear; it is unique to each individual. As we support this year’s cohort, let us focus not only on academic outcomes but also on nurturing purpose, confidence and character. After all, an exam measures performance on one day but a child’s potential unfolds across an entire lifetime.

Delane Lim