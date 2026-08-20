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Forum: Provide workers with proper rest areas so they don’t rely on public parks

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I have noticed that public facilities at Marsiling Park are being used by construction workers from nearby projects.

During my regular park visits, I see the workers sleeping or resting on the ground near park structures and in the park’s pavilions. A table in a pavilion also appeared to be used as a makeshift work or planning area.

My concern is not with the workers themselves. They need proper places to rest and attend to their basic needs, which should be provided by their employers or contractors.

Public park facilities here appear to be serving these needs when the construction work is taking place elsewhere.

Construction companies should ensure that their workers have proper facilities for rest without relying on public amenities to meet their welfare needs.

Mohamad Nurhafiz Mohd Noor

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.