Forum: Provide more bicycle bays at HDB void decks

Many bicycle owners have been issued notices from the town councils for parking their bicycles indiscriminately.

There are not enough bicycle bays in HDB void decks as such bays can take a maximum of only 10 bicycles.

Bays are often stretched beyond their maximum capacity, with at least 20 bicycles in a row. This has become a very common sight in many void decks. It is not only unsightly but also poses a safety hazard.

Many HDB residents do not have enough space in their flats to store their bicycles, and putting them in common corridors is not a good option.

They have to resort to parking their bicycles indiscriminately along staircases or any common vacant area, often inconveniencing other residents.

As people are encouraged to exercise, many now have their own bicycles instead of renting them.

The authorities should provide more bicycle bays at void decks, similar to the two-tiered bays at some new estates and MRT stations, to alleviate the space constraints.

Tan Keong Boon