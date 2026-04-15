Forum: Protect the young from accepting AI-generated content as real

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The rising use of artificial intelligence tools, particularly in generating online content, has raised serious concerns about the spread of misinformation. While AI technology has many benefits, I am worried about its potential to mislead young users and misrepresent reality.

One major issue is how easily AI can produce convincing but false information. With just a few prompts, users can generate realistic-looking articles, images or videos. As a result, misinformation can spread rapidly, especially on social media platforms like TikTok.

Another concern is the impact this may have on young people. Teenagers, who spend a significant amount of time online, may not always have the skills to realise that the information they encounter is false.

For example, they might accept AI-generated news or images as real without verifying the source, which can shape their opinions based on untruths.

To tackle this problem, technology companies should develop stronger systems to detect and label AI-generated content clearly. Schools should spend more time teaching students how to question and verify information before accepting it as fact.

Clear regulations and stricter monitoring of AI-generated content should be introduced to prevent misuse. At the same time, individuals must take responsibility by being more cautious and verifying information before sharing it with others. Only through combined efforts can we reduce the risks posed by AI.

Mikaela Tan Jia Qi, 15

Secondary 4