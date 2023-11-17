Forum: Project work remains key to developing competencies and life skills

We are heartened that Ethan Chan Hou Kin sees project work as an important subject that helps students develop competencies and life skills (With less focus on project work, students may lose some workplace skills, Nov 6).

We assure Ethan that there is no less focus on the value of project work. The move to make project work a pass/fail subject, with a pass mandatory for admission to our autonomous universities, is to put sharper focus on our students developing critical competencies and life skills.

Students can look forward to exercising greater agency in exploring real-world issues to create meaningful, positive, and creative solutions, without having to worry about the exact grades they will get.

This balance is part of the Ministry of Education’s efforts to shift away from an overemphasis on grades and provide more time and space for students to develop 21st century competencies essential for the future.

Elements like research, persuasion, and relationship management which Ethan highlighted will remain an integral part of the project work experience.

Students will also continue to collaborate in groups to learn to work with others from diverse backgrounds, and gain opportunities to grow as individuals and to contribute to the good of others.

We invite Ethan to share his reflections and positive learning experience in project work with his classmates and friends.

We will continue to emphasise the importance and intent of project work, and encourage our students to enjoy and make the best of their learning experience to develop the values, dispositions and skills that will serve them well in life.

Beatrice Chong

Divisional Director, Curriculum Planning & Development 2

Ministry of Education