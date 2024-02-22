Forum: Prioritise local fans, not profits, for events like Taylor Swift concert

I was disappointed to read the report on the statement by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the Ministry of Community, Culture and Youth (MCCY) on the economic benefits of Taylor Swift’s upcoming world tour stop in Singapore (STB gave grant for Taylor Swift concerts, event likely to generate major benefits for S’pore economy: Govt, Feb 20).

While it is exciting to have a world-renowned artiste perform in Singapore, the way ticket sales have been handled is disappointing.

The primary concern of the Government and organisers seems to be profit maximisation rather than the interests of local fans.

By prioritising profits over accessibility for local fans to the tickets, the STB and MCCY marginalised a significant portion of those who were eagerly anticipating Swift’s concert.

Priority should have been given to local fans to ensure their access to tickets, as Singapore is Swift’s only stop in South-east Asia.

This should have been an opportunity to celebrate and reward her local fanbase, but instead, it has led to frustration among those who could not get tickets.

The Government and cultural agencies should not turn such events into profit-driven ones that leave many people feeling excluded and disheartened.

Samantha Anne Lim Xue Hui