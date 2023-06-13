Forum: Preventive education, tough laws and robust enforcement key to deterring drug abuse

We refer to the letter, “Prevent easier access to cannabis” (June 9), by Ms Amy Loh Chee Seen.

Preventive education, tough laws and robust enforcement are key to protecting Singaporeans from the scourge of drugs, including cannabis. At the checkpoints, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority conduct profiling and checks on travellers. CNB also conducts enforcement operations against inland drug activities, and drug transactions facilitated through social media and messaging applications.

The writer observed that cannabis is openly available in Thailand, which many Singaporeans travel to, including in innocuous forms such as sweets and other food items. Such products are prohibited in Singapore and have been seized by CNB. There are reminders at the checkpoints cautioning Singapore citizens and permanent residents against the purchase and consumption of such items overseas. When in doubt about whether a food or beverage product contains controlled drugs, play it safe and do not buy or consume the product.

In Singapore’s fight against drugs, we also emphasise preventive education. CNB has been working with community partners and other government agencies to educate the public, in particular students and national servicemen, on the harms of drugs and on Singapore’s drug laws.

We urge everyone to take a clear and unequivocal stand against drugs. Parents play a key role, by regularly having conversations with their children on the harms of drugs.

Leon Chan (Senior Assistant Commissioner)

Deputy Director (Operations)

Central Narcotics Bureau