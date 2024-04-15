Forum: Police-IMH partnership in place to respond to persons with mental health conditions

We thank Mr Chia Eu Foong for his suggestions to help the police by having mental health professionals on standby (How the police can get instant IMH help, April 4).

The police already have established protocols to communicate with mental health professionals round the clock for cases involving suicidal persons. They can consult mental health professionals over a dedicated phone line with the Crisis Response Team (CRT).

This was set up in 2021 as part of the police’s partnership with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to assist police officers in assessing whether a subject may require conveyance to IMH for medical attention.

We would like to reiterate that the police intervene only when there is danger to the individual concerned, or people around him. If an individual with mental health issues does not pose a threat to himself or to public safety, the police do not get involved.

The police consult the CRT before apprehending someone where possible, but in some situations they must intervene decisively before the person endangers himself or those around him. For example, just a few days ago, the police received a call for assistance to locate a missing person. She had run away from home and had suicidal thoughts. When the police located her that same evening in a shopping centre, the police first engaged her to ensure her safety, before they consulted the CRT, after which she was apprehended and conveyed to IMH for medical attention.

In another incident, the police responded to a call for help from a man’s next of kin, who said the man was sitting in the middle of the road after expressing thoughts of harming himself. Responding officers took the man to safety, and in consultation with CRT, apprehended him and conveyed him to IMH for medical attention.

The police receive multiple calls a week from families and others from the public to intervene in such cases, where a person has threatened to commit suicide or hurt others. It would be irresponsible of the police not to take decisive action to stop this from happening.

Lin Zhihao

Superintendent of Police

Assistant director (Media Relations Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force