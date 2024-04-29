Forum: Please be patient when I try to speak Mandarin

As someone who married into a traditional Chinese family 35 years ago, learning Mandarin, especially the four tones, has been quite difficult for me (Singaporeans should learn more languages, not settle for just being bilingual, April 27).

My teacher strongly encouraged me to practise it every day and talk with Singaporeans.

To the wonderful citizens of Singapore, please be patient and understanding when people like me try to speak in Mandarin.

I noted that some more affluent Singaporeans get offended and reply “I can speak English” or simply tell me to stop.

In contrast, I found Singaporeans in service industries and government agencies to be quite accommodating and friendly. My mispronunciations can elicit a smile and a laugh.

In doing business here for 39 years, I have found suppliers and customers to be helpful. However, I would never try to negotiate a transaction in Mandarin. I still cannot distinguish the tones for the words “buy” and “sell”.

John Driscoll