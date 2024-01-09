Forum: Plan needed to make older HDB flats more liveable amid rising temperatures

I refer to the recent reports on the latest national climate change study (Daily average temperature in S’pore could rise by 5 deg C by end of century: Study, Jan 5).

Daily average temperatures are set to rise, and on top of that, as a highly built-up island state, Singapore will experience an even more pronounced urban heat island effect (Extreme rainfall, dry spells and stronger winds: How climate change could affect Singapore, Jan 5).

While the Government is already planning how to cope with this, I wonder about the Housing Board’s plans in this regard, as 80 per cent of Singaporeans live in public housing.

New Build-To-Order and upcoming flats can be designed and built according to the science and principles presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in its Urban Lab exhibition, to make them more liveable.

What about the large majority of HDB flats that were built decades ago? Many of them are neither orientated nor designed to maximise natural airflow.

A lot of them have entire walls facing the afternoon sun, with no external insulation to protect occupants from the heat.

The climate study rightly pointed out concerns with heat-related illnesses and increasing days of high heat stress, and unfortunately this will be experienced mostly by the elderly and children who live in these homes.

Stephen Tan