Forum: Pity to see neighbourhood spaces like Orto go

As Singapore’s population grows, so does the demand for housing. As a result, more land is being used to build Housing Board flats and for other residential uses. It worries me that in doing so, many well-loved neighbourhood hot spots have to be demolished. 

One example of a popular venue making way for housing development is Orto, a 24-hour leisure park located in Khatib which offers activities such as longkang fishing and prawning. Another attraction of the place is the delicious 80-cent boat noodles with a rich broth sold there. Orto is a great place for relaxation, enjoyment and quality family time.

Many people were upset to learn that Orto will stop operating in June. Petitions have been put up to save Orto, and definitely more can be done. If more people keep expressing their concerns about the closure, perhaps it will prompt the Government to reconsider its decision.

Neighbourhood facilities like Orto are precious to Singapore. Having fewer such open spaces for family activities and recreation will negatively affect the community as a whole.

Alessandria Ying Kar Yean, 17
Secondary 5 student

