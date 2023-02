Every week, I go for a run in the grounds of the Institute of Mental Health.

The place has many beautiful old trees which I find serene.

On Sunday, when I went for my run, I was shocked to see many of the trees along Buangkok View, the road within the institute’s compound, pruned down to the stump.

In this age of global warming and with Singapore’s heat, I am mystified by why the trees had to be pruned in such a way.

Matthew Tan Kim Chuan