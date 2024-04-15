Forum: Physical exercise alone will not prevent diabetes

The commentary “Why sitting is the new smoking: My sudden diabetes diagnosis” points out rightly the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle.

However, preventing diabetes effectively demands more than just occasional exercise. Consistent daily physical activity is essential, but it’s crucial to recognise that diabetes is affected by various factors.

Over-reliance on physical activity can give a false sense of security, leading to poor dietary choices under the misconception, especially in young people, that exercise alone can negate a poor diet with high sugar intake.

A simple yet impactful step to control or prevent diabetes is reducing our intake of free sugars, beginning with beverages. Such actions done consistently and persistently can significantly curb the progression towards diabetes and other chronic diseases.

Diabetes profoundly affects individuals and their families, causing physical and mental health challenges, financial strain and lifestyle restrictions.

Family members often take on greater responsibilities and face emotional stress while adapting to the health and care needs of their loved ones.

For the sake of our loved ones, let’s make the right lifestyle choices today.

Marcus Tang Chee Wei