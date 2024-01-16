Forum: People may lower guard if liability for scam losses is limited to $100

I agree with Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament Gerald Giam that stronger actions are needed to protect Singaporeans from scams, failing which the efforts of the Smart Nation movement may come to nought.

Victims of scams come in all ages. If young and technology-savvy Singaporeans are being conned, the older generation may be sceptical about using technology and hence will not be receptive to empowering themselves digitally.

Some of my older family members and friends have opted out of transactions involving digitalisation platforms and would rather be inconvenienced than be at risk of being scammed.

But I do not agree with Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim’s suggestion that victims of scams should bear no more than $100 to $500 in losses, with banks and telcos bearing the rest of the costs instead (S’pore launches new app guidelines to secure online transactions, Jan 10).

While I empathise with scammed victims on their losses, taking this step may only embolden the scammers who may feel less guilty about scamming victims.

Once we know the maximum amount that we will bear in a scam can be a mere $100, we may feel we do not need to be fully alert when we do a digital transaction.

We read reports that some victims of scams have bought or invested in products whose prices or claims are often too good to be true.

The financial institutions and telcos have no moral responsibility or obligation to compensate victims fully in such scams.

Family members must play an active role in advising their elderly parents or relatives to be extra alert when doing an online or digital transaction.

I too, like many Singaporeans, worry about being a victim of a scam. While I hope that banks and telcos will compensate me as much as possible if I am scammed, I know that the ultimate responsibility still rests with me.

Foo Sing Kheng