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Forum: Penalties for mobile phone use on the road cover motorcyclists and cyclists too

We thank Asad Shiraz for his feedback and support for efforts to improve road safety (Consider extending penalties for mobile use to other road users, July 13).

He suggested that penalties for the use of mobile phones while on the road should be extended to motorcyclists and cyclists, in addition to motorists.

We wish to clarify that this is indeed the case under the existing legislative framework.

Under Section 65B of the Road Traffic Act, it is currently an offence for the driver of any vehicle, including motorcycles and bicycles, to hold and operate a mobile communication device while the vehicle is moving.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently announced plans to amend the Road Traffic Act, such that it would be an offence for the driver to hold on to a mobile communication device while their vehicle is moving, regardless of whether the driver is operating the device.

The writer also suggested extending penalties to pedestrians using mobile phones.

We appreciate the concern that pedestrian distraction can also pose safety risks on the road, and agree with his point that all road users, including pedestrians, have a responsibility to remain alert.

We will take this useful feedback on board, especially as we continue with public education efforts to highlight that everyone has a role to play in creating a safe road environment.

Lin Zhihao

Superintendent of Police

Assistant Director (Media Relations Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force