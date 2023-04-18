Forum: Penalise poor performers in S’pore Premier League

Currently, all local Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs receive a subsidy of $800,000 annually, no matter what league position they achieved in the previous season. While this distribution may seem fair, it could result in bottom teams using the money to poach players from the top teams so they can perform better in the new season.

The FAS could consider penalising the two bottom clubs by reducing the subsidy by $100,000 for each club.

The extra $200,000 should be redistributed to the top four local clubs so that they have more budget to work towards performing better in the regional competitions.

At the same time, the poor-performing clubs would have to work harder and more creatively to recruit new local players with their lower budget. This could help make things more exciting in the SPL as the teams would do their best to not end up at the bottom.

Ivan Goh

