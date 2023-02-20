Forum: Pay attention to design of new turtle museum

I refer to the article about The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum moving to a new site (Non-profit Ground-Up Initiative and turtle museum to move to nearby site in Khatib, Feb 17).

The museum’s owner was quoted as saying that the museum is working on designs for its new space.

I hope it will work closely with the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society on the design to ensure that the turtles and tortoises can live in an environment that is as close to their natural habitat as possible, with ample space to wander about.

When I visited the museum in 2022, I was saddened to see most of the animals kept alone in small, bare glass tanks. This sends the wrong message that this is how the animals should be taken care of. It also seems a horrible way for them to live the rest of their long lives.

Theresa Lim Siew Leng