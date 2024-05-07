Forum: Patrols against illegal fishing stepped up

We thank Mr Brandon Wong for his feedback (Youths fished illegally and treated their catch badly, May 2).

At Lower Seletar Reservoir, prominent signage has been put up and CCTV cameras installed to deter illegal fishing along the heritage bridge. PUB has stepped up monitoring and patrols by enforcement officers at Lower Seletar Reservoir and will act against offenders spotted. Those caught fishing in no-fishing areas can be fined up to $3,000.

We urge everyone to be considerate when fishing to ensure that our water bodies remain a safe and pleasant environment for all. The public should fish only in designated areas which have been selected based on factors such as pedestrian safety, as they must be located at a considerable distance from footpaths.

Other actions include handling lures with care, practising catch and release, and properly disposing of unwanted fishing lines, hooks and other litter in the provided bins.

Yeo Keng Soon

Director, Catchment & Waterways Department

PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency