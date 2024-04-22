Forum: Patients with urgent eye conditions fast-tracked for earlier appointments

We thank Mr Lim Soon Heng for his feedback in his letter “Nine-month wait to see eye specialist” (April 13).

Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) has a triage system in place to identify new patients with urgent and non-urgent eye conditions based on the assessment of the referring doctor in the polyclinic or the general practitioner.

Patients with urgent or sight-threatening conditions are prioritised and fast-tracked for earlier appointments to our specialist outpatient clinics within a few days, and those with eye emergencies are directed immediately to the hospitals’ accident and emergency departments.

To improve access for patients, SNEC also provides eye care services through various clinics – at Singapore General Hospital, Changi General Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and a stand-alone clinic in Bedok. Staff at our call centre will advise patients seeking appointments with us on the available clinic options.

We seek the understanding and patience of those who are waiting for their appointments.

Where possible, SNEC will be in touch with those in queue, should there be an earlier slot for them.

We have reached out to Mr Lim to better understand his concerns and to extend our support.

Sharifah Zainah Alsagoff (Dr)

Deputy CEO (Clinical Services)

Singapore National Eye Centre