Forum: Patients can choose to use cluster-specific healthcare apps

We refer to Mr Ang Kok Chye’s letter, “Do we need 3 different healthcare apps?” (Jan 27).

The HealthHub app is the national-level app that allows patients to manage their healthcare appointments, view health records, and make e-payments, medication refills, and queue registrations across all three clusters.

However, patients may also use cluster-specific apps if they feel that these apps are more customised to serve their needs.

We would like to assure Mr Ang that all public healthcare apps and websites are built with the Integrated Health Information Systems’ common backend platforms and tech stacks. This minimises duplication of effort and costs, and strictly adheres to stringent cyber security and personal data protection frameworks to safeguard users against cyber risks.

We thank Mr Ang for his suggestion.

Alan Goh

Assistant Chief Executive and Chief of HealthHub

Integrated Health Information Systems