Forum: Time for a new, enlightened way of measuring employees’ worth

I read with interest the Opinion piece “The working-from-home delusion fades” (June 30).

Indeed, work and life are slowly returning to life as we knew it, pre-pandemic.

What was worth preserving? What would be nice to see again, or have again, now that the worst, hopefully, is over? A return to the office? Really?

This is a question that employers must ask, and also pose to their employees.

Sure, some employees might like the idea of working at the office, and cite reasons such as free air-conditioning, and, yes, a well-stocked pantry.

I suspect an equal number of employees would rather work from home, though. One can keep an eye on the children, thus saving a lot of money by not putting them in daycare or student care.

Working from home can also foster closer family bonds. Then, there is also the saving of time and money from not having to travel to work and go for lunch.

From the viewpoint of the employer, though, other factors need to be considered in concrete, measurable terms. These include whether employees are more productive working in the office, rather than working from home.

Obviously, the answer would depend on what the job entails, and how productivity is measured.

I believe anyone who works in the office would be familiar with those who take a break often, and those who get busy only when someone walks by.

The pandemic was stressful, to say the least. But it will, hopefully, lead to a new, enlightened way of measuring an employee’s worth, and how we view work.

Sabrina Lim